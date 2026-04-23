<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.eci.gov.in/election-details/2026/S22/3">Tamil Nadu </a>recorded over 56 per cent voting on Thursday as polling for elections to 234 Assembly constituencies was on across the state.</p><p>According to Election Commission of India (EC) figures, voter turnout stood at 56.81 per cent at 1 pm.</p><p>Tiruppur district topped with a 62.97 per cent voter turnout.</p><p>Chennai recorded 54.58 per cent polling, while Madurai (54.75), Coimbatore (58.24) and the centrally located Tiruchirappalli district (57.66) also saw brisk polling.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter turnout nears 90% in poll-bound Union Territory.<p>Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, saw 56.59 polling till 1 pm. At Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni it was 53.55 per cent. Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is trying his luck for the second time from this city constituency.</p><p>Similarly, Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 60.98 per cent. AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional turf and is being challenged by the DMK, while actor Vijay's TVK is backing an independent after the party nominee's poll papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny.</p><p>In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting, 55.95 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm.</p>