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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu records 56.81% voting till 1 pm

Tiruppur district topped with a 62.97% voter turnout.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 05:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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