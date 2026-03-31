<p>On Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> requested the public to teach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> "a lesson" for attempting to bring the BJP to the state.</p><p>Addressing a poll campaign in Tiruvannamalai, ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a> in the state, the DMK youth wing leader said election was a combat between Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Secular Progress Alliance and Palaniswami, who wanted to "bring" the BJP to the state.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Viral video of Vijay's driver's son becoming TVK candidate.<p>"The TN polls are a contest between our CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While we are striving hard to develop the state and launch numerous initiatives on the welfare front, Palaniswami wants to bring the BJP here. He is an apt slave to PM Modi. As I said earlier, Palaniswami is a "savage" follower of the Prime Minister," Udhayanidhi said.</p><p>Earlier on Tuesday, Udhayandihi called the AIADMK-BJP alliance as "Delhi-made," claiming it had no guarantee for survival.</p><p>"Today, the BJP and AIADMK have launched an alliance called Delhi Made or Delhi Make. As China make (not original), this is Delhi make," he said.</p><p>"No matter how many teams come — BJP's A team, B team, C team — the champion team is DMK," the DCM said. </p><p>The elections for the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with 234 seats, will be held on April 23.</p>