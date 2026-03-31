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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Teach Palaniswami a lesson' in election, ensure DMK 2.O regime formation: Udhayanidhi Stalin

The DMK youth wing leader said election was a combat between Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Secular Progress Alliance and Palaniswami.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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