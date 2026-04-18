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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Thalapathy's whistle makes ripples in Kanyakumari

Out of the six Assembly constituencies in the district, four are now with Congress-DMK, while two are with BJP-AIADMK.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsThalapathy VijayKanyakumariTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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