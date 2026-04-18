<p>Kanyakumari: By the time sun rises, the seashores of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India will be busy with activities - tourists enjoying the sun rise and fishermen busy bringing fish in boats and traders engaged in fish auction.</p><p>Even as the people are least interested in discussing politics, the entry of the actor-turned politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the assembly electoral fray has changed the scenario.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK defends fortress as DMK poses challenge.<p>Kanyakumari, the meeting place of three seas, is now witnessing a triangular contest in many parts.</p><p>Out of the six Assembly constituencies in the district, four are now with Congress-DMK, while two are with BJP-AIADMK. The crucial question doing the rounds is whether TVK would split DMK-Congress votes. </p><p>"Vijay's party is indeed gaining much support, which was very well reflected in his recent roadshow here. People thronged to see 'Thalapathy' and youths and women were very excited. Hence DMK and AIADMK can't ignore TVK," says Thomas, a local trader at Kanyakumari.</p><p>It is not just Vijay's fanfare that matters, but communal issues too as he could make considerable influence among the Christian vote banks across Kanyakumari, especially the fishermen community.</p><p>"Till recently many of us were unaware that Vijay's full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. It seems the surname 'Joseph' is being highlighted now to connect with the Christian community that comes to around 46 percent in the district, almost neck on neck with the Hindu population," says Chelappan, a retired government employee.</p><p>Vijay's influence could be felt more at Colachal, a thickly populated region of fishermen of the Meenavar community. A local priest who made a call to vote for Congress candidate Tharahai Cuthbert reportedly faced strong resistance from many youngsters. A slew of measures announced by Vijay for fisherfolks have also gone well among the community.</p><p>Even as there are political estimates that a split in Christian vote banks among the DMK and with Vijay's TVK may benefit BJP-AIADMK, even local BJP workers are not too optimistic.</p><p>"TVK will definitely get support from the Meenavar community, especially youth. But that may not hit the prospects of Congress in Colachel as well as nearby Kalliyoor, which has been winning elections with a thumping majority in the region," a BJP supporter at Mondaicaud in Colachal said.</p><p>TVK candidate of Colachel Dr. Prem Alex Lawrence said that it was a narrative being spread by the Congress and DMK that a new entrant would split the votes. "Congress is nowhere in the picture which is very well evident from the response of voters during the campaign. The contest is now between TVK and BJP only," he said.</p><p>Congress's decision to field the secretary of the Church of South India's South Kerala diocese secretary T T Praveen, who is a Malayali, at Vilavancode constituency that shares borders with Kerala, is seen as a strategic move to retain the support of the Nadar community which has strong presence in Kanyakumari.</p><p><strong>BJP too trying to woo Christian community</strong></p><p>The BJP-AIADMK alliance is pinning high hopes of retaining closely contested Nagercoil and Kanyakumari seats and have fielded sitting MLAs M R Gandhi and Thalavai N Sundaram respectively.</p><p>BJP is making efforts to woo the fishermen community by highlighting the initiatives of the BJP government at the centre in bringing back scores of fishermen who were stranded in Iran.</p><p>But DMK-Congress camps are estimating a drift of AIADMK votes to the DMK-Congress in view of issues like FCRA amendment as the DMK-Congress is in a much stronger position to take on the BJP than the TVK now. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly attacked the BJP over FCRA in the election campaign at Kanyakumari.</p>.Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi is ‘controlled’ by Donald Trump, targets Centre over Tamil Nadu politics.<p>TVK being a new entrant, many are still uncertain about the extent of its influence in electoral politics. But 'Thalapathy Vijay's' fanfare and party symbol whistle are really helping the party connect easily with the party.</p><p>TVK leaders pooh-pooh's interpretations that party supporters are only youngsters below the age of 18 who don't have voting rights.</p><p>Mani, a photographer-based at Kanyakumari sums it up: "The entry of TVK has really created ripples across Kanyakumari. But we have to wait till May 4 (the counting day) to see if those were just ripples or waves."</p>