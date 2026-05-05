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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: The power of single vote and connection to Vijay’s movie 'Sarkar'

TVK candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathy defeated DMK minister K R Periakaruppan by one vote, in a dramatic turn of events.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:08 IST
India NewsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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