<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVK%20">TVK </a>chief Joseph<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVK%20"> Vijay</a> is to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar on the evening of Friday, May 8 with regard to government formation. This will be the third such meeting that the actor-turned politician will be having with the Governor. </p><p>Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday rejected TVK chief Vijay's claim to form the government, stating that his party lacks the requisite numbers, adding another layer of political uncertainty and prompting the single largest party to step up efforts to seek support again from the Left parties, VCK and the IUML.</p><p>Vijay, on Thursday, visited the Lok Bhavan, based on an invitation from Governor Arlekar, for the second time in 24 hours.</p><p>Meanwhile, high drama unfolded outside Vijay's residence in Neelangarai on Friday as party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers amid continuing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu.</p>.Indian Politics LIVE Updates | Left, VCK to announce support for Vijay's party? TVK gen secy arrives at CPI HQ.<p>The atmosphere remained charged as supporters, some dressed in the TVK "uniform"- a beige trousers-and-white shirt combination worn by Vijay since entering politics-raised slogans hailing the actor-turned-politician as the "eternal chief minister".</p>