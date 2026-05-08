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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Third time's a charm? TVK chief Vijay to meet Governor again on govt formation

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday rejected TVK chief Vijay's claim to form the government, stating that his party lacks the requisite numbers
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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