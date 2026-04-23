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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Thousands of voters stranded in Chennai due to lack of proper bus services

Cities like Chennai and Coimbatore generally witnesses huge rush on the eve of election day as thousands of people travel to cast their votes.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 02:44 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 02:44 IST
India NewsTamil Naduvoter turnoutTamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021assembly elections 2026

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