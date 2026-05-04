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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Trisha spotted entering Vijay's residence in Chennai amid TVK's electoral lead; video goes viral

A video widely being shared by fans, followers and party workers on social media showed Trisha arriving at Vijay's residence in her Range Rover.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:39 IST
Indian PoliticsVijay ThalapathyTrendingTrishaTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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