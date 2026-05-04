<p>Actress<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/thalapathy-vijay-trishas-goa-wedding-trip-fuels-dating-speculation-3316198"> Trisha Krishnan</a> was spotted at actor-polictian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-for-supporters-thalapathy-vijay-becomes-muthalamaichar-as-tvk-sets-for-stunning-victory-3990046">Vijay's </a>residence in Chennai on Monday. This came shortly after she offered prayers at the Lord Venkateshwara temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/trisha-seeks-blessings-at-tirumala-venkateswara-temple-on-43rd-birthday-visuals-go-viral-3989927">Tirumala</a>, Andhra Pradesh on her birthday, coinciding with the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026"> Tamil Nadu Assembly Election</a> results day.</p><p>A video widely being shared by fans, followers and party workers on social media showed Trisha arriving at Vijay's residence in her Range Rover. </p>.<p>Marking her 43th birthday, Trisha visited Tirumala while maintaining a remarkably low profile, avoiding the usual fanfare for a more quiet and personal experience. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Celebrations erupt as Vijay's TVK gains massive lead; Kollywood celebrities join the wave.<p>On the professional front, she is set to appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The highly anticipated project is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14.</p><p>During the counting of votes, the EC data showed Vijay's TVK emerging as the single largest party in early trends in Tamil Nadu while the ruling DMK slipped to third place. Despite its first election, the party was seen inching towards the majority mark of 118 Assembly seats out of the total 234 segments in the state. </p>