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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK candidates say Vijay instructed them not to 'move an inch' from counting centres on May 4

The TVK candidates met Vijay to discuss their campaign experiences as well as preparations for May 4.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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