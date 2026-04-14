<p>Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on Tuesday assured waiver of crop loans for farmers in Tamil Nadu and slammed the DMK government over the alleged closure of several Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally here, he also stated that he would release a comprehensive election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on April 16.</p>.<p>Assuring full waiver of crop loans for small farmers in the state, owning less than 5 acres, Vijay also promised 50 per cent waiver for those having more than 5 acres of agricultural land.</p>.<p>In addition, the actor-turned politician said that Rs 3,500 will be provided per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Mistook flowers for bomb?' TVK chief Vijay jumps off cycle as man throws flower ball at Kanyakumari rally.<p>Claiming a decline in the industrial sector in the state, Vijay said while Tamil Nadu once had more number of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/msme">MSME</a>s, many have been shut during the DMK regime, which is the second highest in the country.</p>.<p>"This is the achievement of the DMK," he remarked sarcastically.</p>.<p>Pledging to allocate Rs 15,000 crore as a state guarantee fund for weaker MSMEs, he said peak hour electricity charges will be scrapped for MSMEs, besides providing tax-free electricity for five years.</p>.<p>Announcing a slew of welfare schemes, Vijay said a state-owned e-commerce platform will be established to showcase their products in the foreign markets besides setting up new showrooms for them.</p>.<p>He said a 50 per cent subsidy scheme will be implemented for the weavers for the purchase of raw products. "The pension amount for the weavers will be increased to Rs 3,000," he said, adding the weavers will also be provided an insurance policy to the tune of Rs 10 lakh each.</p>.<p>Regarding state government employees, he said the implementation of the old pension scheme will be considered.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | 'Hologram Vijay' comes to TVK chief's aid for campaigning.<p>"Temporary government teachers, nurses and writers, who worked more than five years, will be regularised," he said and assured that "bribery culture" for the promotion of government employees will be totally stopped.</p>.<p>He further said all the transfers of the government staff will be made in a transparent and time-bound manner.</p>.<p>For the state police force, Vijay said the basic salary will be increased from Rs 18,200 to Rs 25,000, besides implementing the Police Welfare and Working Conditions Act, which would regularise working time for the personnel.</p>.<p>"Washing allowance will also be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000," he said.</p>.<p>Police welfare hospitals will be established in Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Tirunelveli and Vellore besides providing separate restrooms for female personnel and providing mobile toilets. "Rotation-based weekly off will be implemented for the police personnel, who work more than the stipulated time," he added.</p>