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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay announces welfare measures for farmers, MSMEs, state police force

Addressing a rally here, he also stated that he would release a comprehensive election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on April 16.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijaywelfareTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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