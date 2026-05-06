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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay calls on state Governor, stakes claim to form govt

The TVK chief's meet with the Governor came hours after the Congress party declared support following a meeting between the TVK chief and Congress leaders
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:01 IST
VijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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