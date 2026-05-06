<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and staked claim to form the new government in the state, two days after his party emerged as the single largest party but was short of a simple majority.</p><p>Vijay met the Governor at around 3:30pm and was accompanied by party leaders, including "Bussy" N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, C T Nirmal Kumar and others during the meeting.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | TVK leader Vijay pays tribute to Ambedkar, Periyar .<p>The TVK chief's meet with the Governor came hours after the Congress party declared support following a meeting between the TVK chief and Congress leaders here. </p>.<p>The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government.</p>.<p>The oath-ceremony is likely to take place on May 7 although there are unconfirmed reports of the ceremony being delayed. </p>.<p>The DMK won 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, VCK 2, CPI-M 2. BJP, DMDK and AMMK won 1 seat each.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>