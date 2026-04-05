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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay declares two pending criminal cases in fresh poll affidavit

The fresh affidavit, notarised on April 3, was filed on April 4 by a representative, according to sources.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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