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TVK chief Vijay in Puducherry calls DMK-Congress 'confused alliance', AINRC-BJP 'exhausted one'

Presenting his party's candidates as those who "stand with the people", Vijay outlined a series of populist welfare measures.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 08:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayDMK

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