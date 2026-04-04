<p>Puducherry:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-tvk-chief-vijay-files-nomination-for-tiruchirappalli-east-3953608"> TVK chief Vijay </a>on Saturday termed the DMK-Congress combine a "confused alliance" and the AINRC-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/no-one-who-allied-with-bjp-ever-had-future-dmks-kanimozhi-slams-aiadmk-over-betrayal-alliance-3954964">BJP </a>tie-up an "exhausted one" in Puducherry.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally here for the April 9 polls, Vijay criticised both national parties for failing to grant statehood to Puducherry despite holding power at the Centre for years.</p>.<p>He urged voters to support the party's "whistle" symbol in the Union Territory to usher in a "one-finger revolution", an apparent reference to a dialogue from one of his movies.</p>.<p>He promised that a TVK government would make a "100 per cent effort" to secure full statehood legally, free from the interference of the Lieutenant Governor.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK fields 28 candidates; former AIADMK, BJP MLAs given seats.<p>Presenting his party's candidates as those who "stand with the people", Vijay outlined a series of populist welfare measures.</p>.<p>He promised that local body elections would be conducted within six months of TVK assuming power.</p>.<p>The party's agenda includes providing Rs 25 lakh medical insurance to every family and 200 units of free electricity for those below the poverty line.</p>.<p>On the education front, Vijay announced the creation of the Puducherry University of Applied Sciences and Arts.</p>.<p>Reiterating his commitment to the region's development, he sought an opportunity from the electorate to provide a secure and transparent administration.</p>