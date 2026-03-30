<p>TVK chief, actor-turned- politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on Monday filed his nomination to contest Assembly polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai.</p>.<p>This election marks the debut for Vijay and his two-year-old fledgling party.</p><p>The TVK chief has filed his nominations from two constituentices for the 2026 state's assembly elections from Perambur in north Chennai, which has a sizable population of the working classes and Tiruchirpalli (East) in central Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Despite DMK winning Perambur constituency, it's traditional bastion, in nine of the 16 assembly elections, Vijay's nomination is being viewed as a high-stakes gambit that even his predecessors, the charismatic M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, never took in their early political careers. </p><p>To retain its long-standing seat in the constituency, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> has renominated sitting MLA R D Sekar with the AIADMK allotting the seat to its ally PMK, which has little presence there. </p><p>While Tiruchi (east), the second seat Vijay is contesting from, is considered to be a safe constituency for him as minorities, especially Christians, hold key to victory there.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay to contest two seats; announces guarantees for youth.<p>Vijay also announced candidates for all 234 assembly constituencies by giving opportunities to his district secretaries, office bearers, and turn coats from other established parties like the AIADMK, and Congress.</p><p>TVK chief on Sunday announced a slew of promises to youngsters in his Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, including collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh for students to pursue higher education, passage of an act to ensure transparency in recruitment, assistance of Rs 4,000 per month to youngsters who are jobless until 29 years of age, and Rs 25 lakh collateral free-loans for youngsters. </p><p>He also promised 75 per cent of jobs for Tamils in private sector and a drug free Tamil Nadu, seeking to cast their votes to Whistle symbol on April 23. </p><p>The election results of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be out on May 4.</p>