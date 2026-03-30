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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay makes electoral debut in polls, files nomination from Chennai's Perambur, Trichy East

This election marks the debut for Vijay and his two-year-old fledgling party.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsChennaiDMKAIADMKStalinVijaymanifestoTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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