<p>Actor-politician<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-let-vijay-form-govt-dmk-wont-interfere-for-six-months-says-m-k-stalin-3994027"> Joseph Vijay</a>, who emerged victorious in the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026</a>, was reportedly expected to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. However, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president’s path to assuming office hit a major roadblock on Wednesday, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar insisting that the single-largest party first provide proof of majority support before being invited to form the government.</p><p>The oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.</p><p>Hundreds of fans and supporters, some of whom had travelled from different parts of the state, had already gathered around the venue, only to leave disappointed after the ceremony was called off.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's oath-taking hits roadblock as Governor asks for proof of majority to form govt.<p>Visitors arriving at the cancelled swearing-in venue saw locked gates and little official information. </p><p>Visuals from the spot showed heartbroken supporters, who had come fuelled by the hope of witnessing their leader Vijay take oath as Chief Minister. </p><p>Speaking to the media, many of them expressed deep disappointment and confusion upon finding the premises closed and without official communication.</p>.<p>"We came with so much joy thinking he would become the chief minister today, but there is nothing here. The gates are closed, Charulatha was quoted in a <em>PTI</em> report while describing the situation as "painful." </p><p>Charulatha had come to the venue along with her daughter Sai Deepika, a student set to enter the 12th grade. </p><p>"My son told me that declarations were made yesterday and everyone was coming today," Gunasundari, a long-time political observer from a family of AIADMK supporters, told the news agency, unaware of the recent changes in the political decision. "Even if they try to shame him or create obstacles, he is the one who will eventually win, she added. </p>