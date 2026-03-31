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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK's Aadhav Arjuna owns assets worth over Rs 197 crore

Arjuna is contesting in the Villivakkam Assembly constituency in Chennai on the TVK ticket, and he filed his nomination papers on Monday.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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