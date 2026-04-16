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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK's Vijay promises Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, 8 gm gold for women in manifesto

The party manifesto released by the chief reportedly focussed on women, youth and agrarian welfare too.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijaymanifestoTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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