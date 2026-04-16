<p>TVK chief Vijay on Thursday announced a slew of welfare measures in his party's manifesto for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026</a> that particularly highlighted the welfare of women, offering Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for those below 60 years and 8 gram gold for marriage.</p><p>During a party event in Chennai, the party chief released its manifesto reportedly focussing on women, youth and agrarian welfare.</p>.<p>Assuring a interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh for women-run SHGs, the actor-turned-politician promised a quality silk saree and gold for indigent brides.</p><p>Addressing youth unemployment in his speech,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay"> Vijay</a> pledged to create five lakh new government jobs and offer five lakh stipendiary internships. Unemployed graduates will be provided a monthly aid of up to Rs 4,000. </p><p>For government employees, the party assured consideration of the Old Pension Scheme and the regularisation of contract workers, including nurses.</p><p>The TVK chief assured a full waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for farmers owning less than five acres of land, while those holding more than five acres will receive a 50 per cent loan waiver. Additionally, the party promised a Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Why is Vijay contesting from Perambur, a DMK stronghold in his first election.<p>He assured corruption-free good governance if voted to power.</p><p>The manifesto also laid importance on education. To prevent school dropouts, mothers or guardians of children studying in government and state-aided schools will receive Rs 15,000 annually.</p><p>Vijay promised 100 special residential schools named after iconic leader Kamarajar and higher education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh. He also assured AI Ministry, AI University and AI City.</p><p>On the health front, he promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Vijay also committed to modernising hospitals, providing free annual health checkups, and introducing a Rs 25 lakh family health insurance scheme.</p><p>The manifesto also includes a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for the elderly and differently-abled, 200 units of free power, patta regularisation, and 100 per cent piped drinking water supply for all households.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>