<p>Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is eying top posts in the cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister, if it decides to support the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) in forming the government, <em>PTI </em>reported citing a pro-Dalit organisation source on Saturday. </p><p>The report said that the Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK discussed a share in power, including a few key posts during the virtual meeting chaired by the chief on Friday. </p><p>The party has reportedly demanded the post of deputy chief minister for Thirumavalavan and a Cabinet post for its newly elected members. The party won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'I am waiting': TVK still short of 2 seats as VCK keeps Vijay guessing.<p>Further, the report said that the source hinted at Thirumavalavan contesting from the Tiruchirapalli East constituency, a seat that could be vacant if TVK chief Vijay, who won from two constituencies, retains Perambur in Chennai. </p><p>The VCK, at the virtual meeting, had discussed to ensure the continuation of Commissions appointed by the previous government to probe caste killings besides a quota for promotion for the Dalits in government jobs.</p><p>While it is speculated that the VCK has demanded deputy chief minister, party secretary Vanni Arasu told reporters that the party's stance on a share in power reflected the people's feelings. He, however, refused to elaborate.</p><p>The VCK was opposed to Governor's rule in the state and wanted the TVK, which obtained the people's mandate to form the government, he added.</p><p>"Like you, even I am waiting for my leader to announce the party's decision on supporting TVK," Vanni Arasu said, responding to a question.</p><p>Amidst the development, Thirumavalavan, whose party faced the election in alliance with the DMK, called on the outgoing Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday night.</p>