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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | VCK demands deputy CM post to extend support to Vijay's TVK: Report

The VCK was opposed to Governor's rule in the state and wanted the TVK, which obtained the people's mandate to form the government.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsDalit leaders

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