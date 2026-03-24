<p>On Tuesday, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>) signed the seat-sharing pact with its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vck">VCK</a>), allotting it eight seats, including two general constituencies, to contest in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly polls</a> taking place on April 23.</p><p>The agreement was signed by VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Chief Minister M K Stalin, the DMK president at Chennai's Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, in the presence of leaders of both parties.</p>.'Prepared for what — leadership, or its absence?': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams PM Modi for 'LPG unpreparedness'.<p>The VCK earlier sought ten seats, and finally settled for eight during the second round of discussions held on Tuesday. The agreement stated the VCK will contest from six reserved constituencies and two general seats, as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.</p><p>Later, speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said his party obtained the two general constituencies that it had sought.</p><p>"There are 18 parties in the SPA, which recently took in new entrants and hence the seat-sharing negotiations among the allies are likely to prolong. The seat-sharing talks with all the parties will be finalised in two or three days," he said.</p><p>To a question on VCK settling for a single-digit number despite asking for more, the VCK leader replied, "When the DMK has come forward and sacrificed its seats, it is our duty to give up the seats for the sake of the alliance."</p>