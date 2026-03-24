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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | VCK gets 8 seats in DMK-led alliance

The VCK earlier sought ten seats, and finally settled for eight during the second round of discussions held on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVCKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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