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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | VCK leader withdraws from polls

He has now fielded E Jothimani, son of prominent Dalit leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief L Elayaperumal from the seat.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVCKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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