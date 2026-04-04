<p>Chennai: Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of prominent Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), on Saturday did a volte-face by withdrawing his candidature for the April 23 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">assembly elections</a> from Kattumannarkoil constituency. </p><p>He has now fielded E Jothimani, son of prominent Dalit leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief L Elayaperumal from the seat.</p> .Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | VCK gets 8 seats in DMK-led alliance.<p>Thirumavalavan’s decision comes amid intense speculation that the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance of which VCK is a part, was not happy with him entering the fray. </p><p> An outspoken leader who has fought for Dalit emancipation for the past three decades, Thirumavalavan had last week said his decision to contest the assembly elections was taken since he expected the political situation in Tamil Nadu to undergo a massive transformation. </p><p> Currently the Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, Thirumavalavan’s decision led to criticism from opposition parties that he might be eyeing a share in power post-elections if the DMK does not get a majority of its own. It is said that the DMK was also unhappy with Thirumavalavan contesting the assembly elections since it would create a confusion. </p> .<p>“I am changing my strategy. Changing the strategy during a battle is also a strategy. I have decided not to contest the assembly elections. But people who are against our alliance created a propaganda that I am plunging into the state politics eyeing a share in power,” Thirumavalavan said. </p><p>The VCK leader also expressed the hope that the DMK alliance will win 200 seats.</p>