<p>Chennai: On the first day of his campaign, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>had to cancel a meeting in Villivakkam here after addressing people in two locations – Perambur and Kolathur -- due to “lack of security.” The party appealed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik to make proper security arrangements to ensure that a Karur-like stampede that killed 41 people doesn’t take place during his campaign. </p><p>After filing his nominations from Perambur, Vijay spoke from atop a specially-designed campaign van with thousands of people gathered at the venue. The actor-politician appealed to the people to give his TVK “a chance” to rule Tamil Nadu and promised that he will never indulge in corruption. </p><p>As the crowd went berserk, Vijay cut short his speech and proceeded to the next spot, Kolathur, from where Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking re-election. In Kolathur, Vijay’s vehicle was besieged by people waiting on both sides of the roads – visuals beamed by television channels were scary as they brought back the memories of Karur stampede.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll to drive out Palaniswami, to prove Tamil Nadu will not fall for BJP: Udhayanidhi.<p>After speaking for a few minutes, Vijay’s team cancelled the campaign meeting in Villivakkam, where TVK general secretary (election management) Aadhav Arjuna is contesting. “The Chief Minister planned another Karur-type stampede in Kolathur. There was no police force to control the crowd,” Arjuna alleged. </p><p>In a letter to the CEO, TVK said there was absolutely no police deployment or zero traffic management provided by the authorities for the convoy.</p><p>“This lack of basic police protection and traffic regulation poses a serious risk to public safety, creates unnecessary chaos, and severely disrupts the legitimate election campaigning process of a registered political party and its leader. It also raises concerns about unequal treatment and possible administrative bias during the ongoing election process,” it said.</p><p>The party urged the CEO to immediately inquire into the matter and direct the Chennai City Police/Commissioner of Police to provide adequate police personnel and proper traffic management for Vijay's campaign convoy and public meetings.</p><p>“Ensure free and fair movement for all political parties and candidates without any hindrance,” the party said, and sought necessary action against the concerned officials for failing to provide basic security and traffic arrangements during the election campaign.</p><p>A stampede at Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27 killed 41 people.</p>