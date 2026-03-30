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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay cancels campaign meeting on day one; cites lack of security

After filing his nominations from Perambur, Vijay spoke from atop a specially-designed campaign van with thousands of people gathered at the venue.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijay

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