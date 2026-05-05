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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay demolishes DMK's Chennai citadel in electoral debut

The 32 seats the TVK secured not only pivoted the party to Fort St. George, the seat of power for the Tamil Nadu government, but also helped demolish DMK’s fortress.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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