Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay elected TVK Legislature Party leader; Congress likely to support

<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay was on Tuesday elected as the leader of the Legislature Party and he is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday to stake claim to form the government. </p><p>The meeting on Wednesday comes as the Congress, a key ally of the DMK, is set to extend support to the TVK to form the government. A formal decision on the support is expected Wednesday morning after a meeting of senior leaders, functionaries, MLAs, and MPs of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | TVK leader Vijay pays tribute to Ambedkar, Periyar .<p>An indication that the Congress was ready to walk out of the DMK alliance came on Tuesday when party MLAs did not meet outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday while newly-elected legislators from other alliance partners met him and received his wishes. </p><p>“We will announce our decision tomorrow. The High Command has told the TNCC to discuss the issue and take a decision,” a top source told DH, adding that if the party decides to join the government, the TVK is likely to allot a couple of cabinet berths.</p><p>TVK, which won 108 seats, had reached out to the Congress, which won five seats, but it was not clear whether similar invitations have been extended to other parties like the CPI, CPI (M)VCK, and IUML, which have collectively won eight seats.</p><p>Sources told DH that Vijay and senior TVK leaders will meet Governor Arlekar and stake claim to form the government. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: How Gen-Z drove Vijay to victory.<p>“Once the formalities are done, Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister. We will seek about 15 days to prove our strength on the floor of the House,” a source aware of the developments said, adding that Thursday (May 7) is also a probable date for the swearing-in. </p><p>Vijay is likely to take oath alone or with about five senior leaders and expand his cabinet after winning the trust vote in the Assembly. “We will have about 15 days’ time to bring parties to our side and prove our strength. We are hopeful of getting support from smaller parties,” the source added.</p><p>In his first comments after the emphatic victory, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for demonstrating “political victory for change” which many said was impossible.</p><p>“At this moment, I also send my love to our own people who forgot to vote for us in this election but will love us more in the coming times,” he added.</p><p>Leaders of Left parties said they have not yet received any communication from TVK but said they would take a call if the invitation for support from TVK is received. TVK is also expecting the PMK to support the government. </p>