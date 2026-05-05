Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay elected TVK Legislature Party leader; Congress likely to support

TVK, which won 108 seats, had reached out to the Congress, which won five seats, but it was not clear whether similar invitations have been extended to other parties.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us