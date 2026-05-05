Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay elected TVK Legislature Party leader; to meet Governor on May 6

Sources told DH that Vijay and senior TVK leaders will meet Governor Arlekar and stake claim to form the government.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us