Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay elected TVK Legislature Party leader; to meet Governor on May 6

<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> was on Tuesday elected as the leader of the Legislature Party and he is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on May 6 to stake claim to form the government. </p><p>The meeting on Wednesday (May 6) comes even as there is less clarity on whether Vijay will run a minority government or enlist support from parties like Congress, Left, VCK, and PMK who have the required numbers to achieve the simple majority of 118 seats. TVK, which won 108 seats, has not formally reached out to the political parties seeking their support. </p>.Assembly Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates | Ensure zero tolerance towards post-poll violence in Bengal: EC tells paramilitary forces.<p>Sources told DH that Vijay and senior TVK leaders will meet Governor Arlekar and stake claim to form the government. </p><p>“Once the formalities are done, Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister. We will seek about 15 days to prove our strength on the floor of the House,” a source aware of the developments said, adding that Thursday (May 7) was also a probable date for the swearing-in. </p><p>Vijay is likely to take oath alone or with about five senior leaders and expand his cabinet after winning the trust vote in the Assembly. “We will have about 15 days’ time to bring parties to our side and prove our strength. We are hopeful of getting support from smaller parties,” the source added.</p><p>In his first comments after the emphatic victory, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for demonstrating “political victory for change” which many said was impossible.</p><p>“At this moment, I also send my love to our own people who forgot to vote for us in this election but will love us more in the coming times,” he added.</p><p>While Congress MLAs expressed interest in supporting TVK, party in charge Girish Chodankar has sent a report to the High Command on the political situation in the state. Sources said Congress is inclined to support TVK as it is not unnatural for the party to support another secular party and discussions are on at the highest level in this regard.</p><p>“It is too premature to say whether we will provide outside support or join the government. A decision will be taken soon following which discussions will have to be held with TVK,” a senior TNCC leader told DH.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay demolishes DMK's Chennai citadel in electoral debut.<p>It appears that the Congress was willing to walk out of the DMK alliance as it was only the party MLAs who did not meet outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday while newly elected legislators from other alliance partners met him. </p><p>Leaders of Left parties said they have not yet received any communication from TVK but said they would take a call if the invitation for support from TVK is received. Left, VCK, and IUMLA are unlikely to make a decision on this matter without consulting the DMK, the senior partner. TVK is also expecting the PMK to support the government. </p>