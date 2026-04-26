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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay has instructed candidates to inspect strong rooms on rotation basis, says TVK leader

Urging the election officials to ensure the counting process was held in a transparent manner, he claimed that though all the security measures were intact.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 08:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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