<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> leader Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday said his party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> has instructed all the contesting candidates of the April 23 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly elections</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> to inspect the strong rooms on rotation basis to ensure all the EVMs were safe and secured.</p><p>The elections to 234 constituencies were held on April 23 with a record turnout of over 85 per cent and the Electronic Voting Machines have been since shifted to strong rooms.</p><p>"Our leader (Vijay) has instructed all the candidates to visit the strong rooms three times a day in their respective areas", Arjuna said after visiting the counting centre at Loyola college. He is contesting from Villivakkam in the city.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Voters flock to booths across state to seal fate of 4000-odd candidates.<p>Urging the election officials to ensure the counting process was held in a transparent manner, he claimed that though all the security measures were intact, the counting rooms were small. Therefore, the authorities should also allocate adequate time for each counting round and ensure accurate announcements.</p><p>Arjuna also wanted officials concerned to provide sufficient security to maintain law and order on May 4, the counting day.</p><p>To a question on reports that Vijay is likely to visit Australia like other political leaders, including DMK chief M K Stalin, who have taken a break post polls, Arjuna said the TVk founder is actively involved in party activities.</p><p>With regard to the election results, Aadhav said TVK anticipates a democratic election victory, with candidates campaigning door-to-door without "cash-for-vote" practices.</p><p>"There will be a change of government", he said adding "you will see the people's verdict on the counting day".</p>