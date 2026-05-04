<p>Chennai: Actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay </a>was on the course of breaking the Dravidian duopoly of DMK and AIADMK on Monday with his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, surging ahead in over 100 of the 234 assembly seats. </p><p>The AIADMK was emerging as a distant second with about 70 seats, while the ruling DMK alliance was pushed to third slot with about 51 seats. </p><p>Vijay’s TVK was leading in all regions across the state and the wave was so strong that at 10 am, only three of the 34 ministers, were leading. Even Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi were trailing behind TVK candidates in the DMK’s bastion of Kolathur and Chepauk-Tiruvallikenni in Chennai. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Neck-to-neck fight between AIADMK and TVK, DMK slips to third place.<p>If Vijay continues the lead and indeed reaches the magic number of 118, he would only be compared with his seniors in the tinsel town, N T Ramarao and M G Ramachandran, who came to power within eight months and four years of launching the TDP and AIADMK respectively. </p><p>Vijay will be the third popular actor in Tamil Nadu to be the Chief Minister after MGR and J Jayalalithaa.</p>