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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay on course to break Dravidian duopoly of DMK and AIADMK

Vijay’s TVK was leading in all regions across the state and the wave was so strong that at 10 am, only three of the 34 ministers, were leading.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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