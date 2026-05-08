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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay reaches out to Left, VCK to form govt

The parties — CPM, CPI, and VCK — will convene high-level committee meetings on Friday to take a decision on supporting the TVK, which reached out to them formally on Thursday.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 23:51 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 23:51 IST
India NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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