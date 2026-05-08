<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay’s march to Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu, now hinges on support from three smaller parties, whose combined strength is six.</p>.<p>The parties — CPM, CPI, and VCK — will convene high-level committee meetings on Friday to take a decision on supporting the TVK, which reached out to them formally on Thursday.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK chief Palaniswami holds meeting with party MLAs from TN at private resort in Puducherry.<p>The developments come after Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Thursday informed Vijay during a meeting that he does not have the requisite number to form the government.</p>.<p>The Governor is clear that Vijay will be invited to form the government only if the party has the required strength of 117 MLAs. With 113 MLAs – TVK’s 108 and Congress’ 5 seats – Vijay is short by four seats.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the CPM, CPI and VCK condemned the Governor for not inviting TVK to form the government.</p>