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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay seeks ‘divine intervention’; to meet TVK candidates on April 30

The meeting comes amid reports from the ground that the fledgling party may have performed well in urban areas and better than expected in rural Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsJoseph VijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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