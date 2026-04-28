<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> has convened a meeting of his party candidates who contested the assembly elections on April 30 to discuss the strategy to be adopted on May 4, when the counting of votes will take place. </p><p>The meeting comes amid reports from the ground that the fledgling party may have performed well in urban areas and better than expected in rural Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Tuesday saw Vijay, clad in a silk shirt and dhoti, taking part in the special Vishwaroopa darshan at the famous Sri Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, 650 km from here. He was accorded a warm welcome by temple authorities who presented him a Vel, the sacred weapon of Lord Murugan. </p>.Watch | TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple; fans gather to get glimpse of actor.<p>Vijay arrived in Madurai late Monday night by a chartered aircraft and drove to Tiruchendur. As the news of Vijay offering prayers at Tiruchendur spread, hundreds of the actor-politician’s supporters gathered there to catch a glimpse of him. His temple-hopping is likely to continue with reports suggesting that he is expected to offer prayers at the Saibaba Temple in Shridi, Maharashtra. </p><p>Sources in the TVK told <em>DH</em> that Vijay will meet all candidates who contested the April 23 assembly elections and elicit feedback from them on the elections. </p><p>“He is likely to share his views on how they should handle the counting process on May 4 since most candidates are fresh faces. He will ask them to be vigilant on the counting day,” a source said. </p><p>Though the party doesn’t have a robust ground-level infrastructure, reports from several parts of the state said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> was represented by its agents at booth who stayed till the end of the polling process. </p><p>The meeting comes days after Vijay met senior functionaries and leaders of the TVK to get a sense of the developments on the polling day. While opinion polls have placed the TVK to secure anywhere between 15 per cent to 25 per cent – a stupendous achievement for a two-year-old party – Vijay and his team are believed to be confident of emerging as the winner. </p>