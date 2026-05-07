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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay visits Lok Bhavan to meet Governor for second time in 24 hrs

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerged as the single largest party.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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