<p>On May 7, TVK chief Vijay was in the Lok Bhavan again, shortly after his visit on Wednesday, where he submitted the letter of support from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/congress-breaks-alliance-with-dmk-extends-support-to-vijay-3993222">Congress </a>party to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. As the governor insisted that the single-largest party first provide proof of majority support before being invited to form the government, he walked in his office again on Thursday. <br><br>The second visit to the Governor's House came within 24 hours. According to reports, the actor-politician was inside for about 40 minutes before he was seen leaving the premises.</p>.<p>However, yet there is no clarification on whether the TVK founder had been invited to form the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">government</a> or not.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's oath-taking hits roadblock as Governor asks for proof of majority to form govt.<p>The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerged as the single largest party. Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the actor-politician-led party was still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark in the 200-plus member House.</p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the Governor told Vijay and his team that he had already conveyed during an earlier phone conversation that documentary proof of majority support would be essential to invite him to form the government.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue.<p>This has made it difficult for Vijay to take oath as the Chief Minister as per original plans of the TVK. A top source said Congress extending support to TVK and joining the new dispensation is likely the reason for the deadlock.</p><p>Hundreds of disappointed TVK supporters returned homes after witnessing locked gates of the cancelled swearin in venue. </p>