<p>Tiruchirapalli: TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> clinched a decisive victory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiruchirapalli">Tiruchirapalli</a> East as well with 91,381 votes, winning by a margin of 27,416 votes.</p>.<p>Incidentally, he won in Perambur too, with a bigger margin of 53,715 votes, marking a seismic shift in the political landscape.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay on course to break Dravidian duopoly of DMK and AIADMK.<p>In Tiruchirapalli, his campaign was defined by high-octane rally from the bustling corridors of the Gandhi Market to the narrow lanes of the Rockfort area, drawing unprecedented crowds.</p>