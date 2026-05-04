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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay wins from Tiruchirapalli East with margin of 27,216 votes

Incidentally, he won in Perambur too, with a bigger margin of 53,715 votes, marking a seismic shift in the political landscape.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTiruchirapalliTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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