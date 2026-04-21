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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's arrival excites fishing hamlets

Vijay being a Christian, a lack of adequate political representation for the community, and the attraction towards novelty are some of the factors pushing those in the fishing hamlet towards Vijay.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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