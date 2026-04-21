<p>Thoothukudi: In the scorching afternoon heat at the fishing harbour in Tharuvaikulam, 61-year-old Kumar was mending a fishing net, while youngsters prepared to offload the day’s fish catch from catamaran boats. The conversation slowly turned to the April 23 assembly elections and 32-year-old Udhaya is candid. “I will vote for Vijay,” he told <em>DH</em>, hurriedly adding that he was not a Vijay fan.</p><p>“I want to vote for him as he is new to politics. We should give newcomers a chance in politics,” Udhaya said. “I voted for Seeman in the past for his oratory skills, and I believe Vijay is a better option this time,” the fisherman said. </p><p>Kumar did not initially open up about who he was voting for, merely saying he had cast his vote for the AIADMK and DMK in the past. As 26-year-old Willbin joined the conversation and expressed his support for Vijay and his Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Kumar said he might vote for a change this time. “Taatha (Grandfather), are you also going to vote for Vijay?” Willbin asked Kumar, and pat came the reply, “Yes, I am planning to.”</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Be wary of NDA, if voted to power it will undo Stalin's good work: Arvind Kejriwal.<p><strong>‘Will vote for one with a Whistle’</strong></p><p>Yards away, 70-year-old S. Irudayasamy, surrounded by young fishermen, was explicit. “I will vote for the one who is going around with a whistle. Let there be a change. Change is the only constant in life,” he told DH. “He is popular in all fishing hamlets. Go and see for yourself.”</p><p>The mood in Tharuvaikulam is just an example of how the fishermen community, mostly Christians, is enthused with Vijay’s arrival onto the political scene and might shift loyalties from the AIADMK -- inspired by the legendary MGR -- and lately the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) to the TVK.</p><p>Vijay being a Christian, a lack of adequate political representation for the community, and the attraction towards novelty are some of the factors pushing those in the fishing hamlet towards Vijay. But Irudayasamy said fishers are voting for Vijay not because of his religion, but because he “represents” change. </p><p>While Tharuvaikulam is dominated by fishers from the Nadar community, the majority in Therespuram in Thoothukudi city are from the Paravar (fishing) community, who also practice Christianity. The pattern is clear in fishing hamlets: they voted for the AIADMK for a long time, a section shifted to Seeman, and now a significant chunk is moving towards Vijay.</p><p><strong>The dilemma of women</strong></p><p>At Therespuram, a group of women were discussing mobilizing funds for a local festival, and this DHcorrespondent infused political discussion only to know that the women were already torn between old loyalties and the yearning for a change.</p><p>Rajeswari, the most vocal in the group, told DH she wanted to vote for Vijay but was unsure whether she would press the whistle on the EVM.</p><p>“I might change my mind once I see the Two Leaves symbol on the EVM. Who knows -- the Almighty might change my mind at that second,” she said with a smile. “Don’t think I am bluffing. I really want to vote for TVK as Vijay has given us hope. But moving away from Two Leaves is emotional,” she added. </p><p>The 45-year-old woman could not hide her glee when asked whether she went to Vijay’s roadshow in Thoothukudi, which attracted huge crowds. “We did see him. But the crowd was so scary; we didn’t expect the whole of Thoothukudi to turn up,” she said.</p><p>Their anger against the DMK government was strong, with everyone speaking in one voice that law and order was better under the AIADMK regime. However, Rajeswari said local MLA and minister Geetha Jeevan was approachable to the people, and that might work in her favour this election as the TVK nominee Srikanth is from Chennai.</p><p>“The sale and use of ganja is unprecedented. We don’t say ganja never existed under the AIADMK government, but its prevalence is too high now. We keep hearing about murders every day,” Stella said.</p><p>The women want the government to factor in the sufferings of fishers, like farmers, and give them adequate compensation for their losses during floods and other natural calamities. “We need the government’s help in improving our lives. We have been neglected for long,” another woman in the group said.</p><p><strong>Whistle or Two Leaves?</strong></p><p>Rajeswari was categorical that women under 50 might push themselves to vote for TVK, but those above that age are difficult to sway from Two Leaves, the AIADMK’s magical symbol.</p><p>A woman in her 40s, who won’t reveal her name, said her husband will vote for the AIADMK, while she has decided to vote only for TVK. “I believe he will improve our lives. We have been voting for the AIADMK for a long time. I just want to try out a new party this time,” she said.</p><p>Another woman pitched in to say, “It is the same story in my house too. My mother-in-law will only vote for AIADMK. But the rest in our family will vote for TVK.”</p><p>In the distance, where men played cards, first-time voter Moses said he has been canvassing for votes for the TVK and Vijay. “People here like Vijay not just as an actor but as a person. He personally went to the houses of people who were killed during the anti-Sterlite protests and consoled their loved ones,” Moses added.</p>