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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's entry puts Dravidian bipolarity to the test in a triangular contest

TVK has successfully taken its symbol, the whistle, to the masses, despite the fledgling party lacking organisational strength on the ground.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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