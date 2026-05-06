<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President C Joseph Vijay’s path to assume charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister hit a major roadblock on Wednesday with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar insisting that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-tvk-chief-vijay-calls-on-state-governor-stakes-claim-to-form-govt-3993052">single-largest party first produce proof of majority</a> support before being invited to form the government. </p> <p>Arlekar conveyed his position to Vijay when he met him Wednesday evening staking claim to form the government. TVK, which won 108 seats, now has the support of 113 MLAs with the Congress that won 5 seats extending its support, but the Governor is insisting that the party show that it has the support of 117 MLAs, the magic number. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress+CPI+VCK+?: Here is how Vijay's TVK trying to cobble together a stable coalition.<p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the Governor told Vijay and his team that he had already conveyed during an earlier phone conversation that documentary proof of majority support would be essential to invite him to form the government. </p> <p>This has made it difficult for Vijay to take oath as the Chief Minister as per original plans of the TVK. A top source said Congress extending support to TVK and joining the new dispensation is likely the reason for the deadlock. </p> <p>In the morning, AIADMK leaders said that the party was willing to support the TVK unconditionally, but the situation changed once Congress came into the picture. By evening, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami convened a meeting of MLAs and deputed his confidante K P Munusamy to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-aiadmk-will-not-support-vijays-tvk-in-govt-formation-clarifies-party-3993443">announce that the party will never support TVK</a>.</p> <p>“AIADMK will not support any government that includes Congress and that is the position of the BJP as well. Vijay could have easily passed the floor test with 108 MLAs as the AIADMK was ready to abstain from the House. The BJP doesn’t want the Congress to gain power in TN,” another source added.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Will Left back TVK? CPI(M), CPI weigh options amid DMK loyalty dilemma.<p>The Governor’s insistence on the proof that he has the support of 117 MLAs has put Vijay in a spot. While the TVK now has the support of 113 MLAs, it needs another four legislators to form the government and has reached out to CPI, CPI (M), and VCK, whose combined strength is six. </p> <p>IUML, which has two seats, has made it clear it won’t support Vijay, while the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK said they have received TVK’s request and will take a decision “very soon.” If the aforementioned three parties extend support to Vijay, the number will reach 119 and he can easily form the government. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | The divorce is final: Why Congress walked out on Stalin for Vijay.<p>P D T Achary, former Lok Sabha Secretary-General, said the Governor has the responsibility to see that the person who stakes claim to form government has the requisite number. </p><p>“He can form an opinion that whether he enjoys the majority and appointment of the Chief Minister is entirely the discretion of the Governor. He can take that view (of asking for numbers) just to satisfy himself about the numbers. The place where the numbers are tested is only the Assembly,” he told DH.</p>