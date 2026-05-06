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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's oath-taking hits roadblock as Governor asks for proof of majority to form govt

TVK, which won 108 seats, now has the support of 113 MLAs with the Congress that won 5 seats extending its support
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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