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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's performance revive memories of predictions by Prashant Kishor

Dhoni, whose roots are in Uttarakhand, considers Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, as his home, having been born and brought up in the tribal state which was carved out of Bihar 26 years ago.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:15 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayPrashant KishorTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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