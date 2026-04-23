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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Voters blame ‘flawed’ SIR for missing names in electoral rolls

The voters alleged that their names were missing despite them submitting forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the state between November 2025 and February 2026.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsIndia Politicselectoral listspecial intensive revisionTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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