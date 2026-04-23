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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Voters flock to booths across state to seal fate of 4000-odd candidates

In Salem, Palaniswami exuded confidence that his party would return to power.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:58 IST
Tamil NaduAssembly pollsvotersPalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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