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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Voters redefined election politics, shattered myth, says TVK chief Vijay

He noted that families, including first-time voters, flocked to polling stations with enthusiasm usually witnessed during temple festivals.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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