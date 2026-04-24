<p>Chennai: Actor-politician and TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on Friday said that the 85 per cent voter turnout recorded in the April 23 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly election redefined election politics and shattered myths.</p>.<p>The state saw an enthusiastic turnout of voters never seen before, he said, and remarked that the "election is a festival of democracy" was truly felt yesterday.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu recorded a voting percentage of 85.15, its highest ever, on Thursday when elections were held to 234 Assembly segments, according to EC figures.</p>.<p>"As the people of Tamil Nadu have redefined Tamil Nadu election politics, I offer my gratitude to them," Vijay said in a statement posted on 'X'.</p>.<p>He noted that families, including first-time voters, flocked to polling stations with enthusiasm usually witnessed during temple festivals.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu records 56.81% voting till 1 pm.<p>Also, he thanked the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam polling agents and party members and lauded their work carried out despite their political adversaries mocking them for lack of political experience.</p>.<p>He said the myths created by those who confined politics within the realm of the powerful or experienced have now been shattered by ordinary people.</p>.<p>Vijay exuded confidence that the TVK would emerge victorious in the polls. "Let's remain optimistic. Good things will follow. Victory is certain," Vijay said.</p>