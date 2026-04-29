Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | We can’t be a neutral player anymore: Congress

The comments assume significance in the wake of serious differences between the Congress and DMK over sharing of seats for the April 23 assembly elections.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAICCGirish ChodankarTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us