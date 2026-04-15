<p>Ottapidaram/Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu): Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhistalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> insisted again on Wednesday that the upcoming Assembly elections is a battle between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team, and that the southern state must "chase" Delhi away.</p>.<p>"As our leader (M K Stalin) repeatedly says, this assembly election is Delhi vs Tamil Nadu. We must win as the Tamil Nadu team. We must chase away the Delhi team," Udhyanidhi said.</p>.<p>Addressing a public meeting in Ottapidaram constituency in Thoothukudi district for the April 23 polls, he urged the electorate to reject the BJP and its allies to protect the state's self-respect.</p>.Delimitation | MK Stalin warns of revolt, says South will unite against 'conspiracy' to slash political power.<p>Campaigning for DMK candidate M C Ramajayam, Udhayanidhi highlighted the candidate's accessibility, stating that Ramajayam has always remained among the people and focuses on constituency issues such as water connectivity and infrastructure.</p>.<p>He contrasted this with the previous AIADMK administration, specifically criticising then CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for his handling of the Sterlite protests and the Sathankulam custodial deaths.</p>.<p>The deputy chief minister emphasised the achievements of the Dravidian Model government, noting that CM Stalin had fulfilled various promises, including the free bus travel scheme for women and the morning breakfast program for school children.</p>.<p>He pointed out that the government recently distributed 10 lakh laptops to college students and provides a monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.</p>.<p>He also mentioned that during the 2023 heavy rains, the government provided Rs 6,000 in relief to each ration cardholder.</p>.<p>Regarding local development, Udhayanidhi credited the state government for bringing a Rs 16,000 crore investment through the VinFast electric car factory to the region and establishing a government arts college in Ottapidaram.</p>.<p>He further cited infrastructure projects including the construction of 220 housing units, the desilting of the Korampallam tank, and the implementation of a Rs 515 crore combined water supply scheme for the panchayat union.</p>.<p>Udhayanidhi promised that if the DMK returns to power post the April 23 polls, the women's monthly assistance would be increased to Rs 2,000 and the elderly pension would also be raised to Rs 2,000. He added that the government plans to build 10 lakh houses under the Kalaignar Dream House scheme over the next five years.</p>.<p>Criticising the Union government, he accused it of withholding education funds and attempting to impose the three-language formula as a means of bringing Hindi into Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Later in Kovilpatti in the district, he intensified his campaign for DMK candidate Karunanidhi, promising that a re-elected government would provide a one-time payment of Rs 8,000 to women for purchasing household electrical appliances.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Why is Vijay contesting from Perambur, a DMK stronghold in his first election.<p>He announced plans to distribute 35 lakh free laptops to college students over the next five years. Udhayanidhi also committed to expanding the breakfast scheme to include students up to class 8.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally here, he named a supporter's child "Tamilselvi" and urged workers to conduct door-to-door canvassing for the final seven days of the campaign.</p>.<p>Elections to 234 Assembly seats in the state would be held on April 23 and the result announced on May 4. </p>