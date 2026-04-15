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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | We must chase away 'Delhi team', says Udhayanidhi

The deputy chief minister emphasised the achievements of the Dravidian Model government, noting that CM Stalin had fulfilled various promises.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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