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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Why is Vijay contesting from Perambur, a DMK stronghold in his first election

Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 06:10 IST
DMKVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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