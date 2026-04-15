Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Why is Vijay contesting from Perambur, a DMK stronghold in his first election

<p>Perambur has long been dominated by the the DMK,, with decades of electoral success and a strong grassroots network. Even political heavyweights have often avoided directly challenging the party here.</p><p>But now, actor turned politician Vijay is making a bold move. The TVK supremo is contesting his very first election from the Perambur constituency. Can Vijay’s popularity translate into votes? Or will DMK through its generational dominance manage to hold on to Perambur. DH’s ETB Sivapriya reports from #Chennai.</p>