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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Will May 4 mark a turning point for women in politics

Elections to 234 Assembly constituencies were held on April 23, and the polled votes will be taken up for counting on Monday.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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