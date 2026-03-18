<p>Ahead of the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Assembly Elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has said that actor-turned-politician Vijay was offered the chief minister’s post along with 50 per cent of Assembly seats by another party ahead of the upcoming elections.</p><p>According to Arjuna, the proposal included a 50:50 seat-sharing arrangement and a rotational chief ministership for two-and-a-half years. However, Vijay declined the offer. He did not reveal which party had approached TVK with the alliance proposal.</p><p>The TVK will be making its electoral debut this April 23 Assembly election.</p><p>Arjuna also asserted that TVK plans to contest all 234 constituencies and aims to form a government based on secular and social justice principles, a message he said was directed at minority communities, including Christians and Muslims.</p>.'Time does not speak, but it waits and gives answer': Rajinikanth dismisses TVK leader's 'DMK threatened' charge as untrue.<p>"Vijay is not a person who will succumb to Delhi for the sake of the chief minister’s post. They gave us all kinds of offers - from 50 to 90 seats. All that Vijay said was that he wanted the trust of Tamil Nadu people not the CM’s post," Arjuna said, addressing a meeting of the TVK at Kolathur here on Tuesday night, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a>, general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has denied any alliance discussions with TVK. Echoing this, Nainar Nagenthran of the Bharatiya Janata Party supported Palaniswami’s position.</p><p>Despite these denials, there has been speculation that leaders close to the BJP may have explored the possibility of a tie-up with TVK to challenge the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.</p>