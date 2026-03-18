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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Won't succumb to Delhi': Vijay's TVK was offered CM post and 50% seats, says Aadhav Arjuna

The TVK will be making its electoral debut this April 23 Assembly election
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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