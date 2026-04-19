<p>Madurai: Senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Sunday dismissed criticism regarding the induction and fielding of "outsiders" in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">elections</a>, pointing out that the ruling DMK’s own cabinet has leaders who switched from other parties.</p>.<p>Responding to queries about her husband Sundar C’s candidacy and criticism from actor Prakash Raj, Khushbu asserted that political merit is not exclusive to those born into a party.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Andhra CM Naidu to begin 2-day poll campaign on April 20.<p>"Look at the history of the DMK ministers like Senthil Balaji, K K S S R Ramachandran Reddiyar, and S Regupathy -- did they all grow up in the DMK? They came from elsewhere," she said.</p>.<p>She further took a swipe at Prakash Raj, suggesting he focus on his own electoral record where he failed to save his deposit before questioning the credentials of others.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, actor Prakash Raj, campaigning for DMK’s Madurai candidate Palanivel Thiagarajan, launched a scathing political attack on both Sundar C and Khushbu.</p>.<p>He strongly criticised their political stances and reliability, taking a direct dig at Khushbu by pointing out that she had "jumped 3 parties in 10 years" (referencing her moves between the DMK, Congress, and BJP).</p>.<p>Khushbu emphasised that unlike the "dynasty politics" of the DMK, her family has built a brand through public service and hard work.</p>.<p>In a sharp escalation, she labeled the DMK-Congress alliance as "educated fools" for their stance on the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill.</p>.<p>She argued that the opposition is intentionally "misleading" the public by ignoring the constitutional necessity of a census and delimitation before implementation.</p>.<p>"They are stabbing women in the chest by trying to stall this progress," she added, slamming the UPA's previous inaction on the same issue. </p>