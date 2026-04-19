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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BJP’s Khushbu Sundar defends ‘outsider’ attack on husband, hits back at DMK’s own history

Responding to queries about her husband Sundar C’s candidacy and criticism from actor Prakash Raj, Khushbu asserted that political merit is not exclusive to those born into a party.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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