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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | 'Hologram Vijay' comes to TVK chief's aid for campaigning

The technology made its debut in the Kumbakonam Assembly constituency on April 12.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsChennaiVijayTrendingTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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