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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026 | M K Stalin resigns as chief minister

DMK won 59 seats in the 234-member strong TN Assembly and has emerged as the principal opposition party.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMK StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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