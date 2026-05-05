<p>DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday resigned as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister after a crushing defeat in the assembly elections. </p><p>The resignation letter has been submitted to state Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which was accepted. </p><p>The governor, however asked Stalin to continue in office until alternate arrangements are made.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>won 59 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and has emerged as the principal opposition party. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Will not leave anyone behind, we will win again': M K Stalin after crushing defeat.<p>Meanwhile, Joseph Vijay-led TVK has won 108 seats and it is the single largest party with 108 seats, but fell short by absolute majority of 118 seats. </p><p>In a lengthy post on X, Stalin said that the DMK will be a strong opposition party that will fight for the demands of the people. </p><p>"If we are the ruling party, we will formulate schemes for the people. If we are the opposition party, we will fight for the people's demands. In that regard, now as a strong opposition party, we will continue the politics for the people," he said.</p><p>Stalin reiterated that he will continue the journey of implementing the policies of the century-old great Dravidian movement, protecting race, language, and nation. "In our journey, I will not leave anyone behind. We will win again!"</p>