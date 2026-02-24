Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Sasikala floats new party on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary

Sasikala tore into AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of troubling her at the Parappana Agrahara prison where she underwent four years imprisonment.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 16:07 IST
AIADMKJ JayalalithaaV K SasikalaTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us