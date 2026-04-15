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Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026 | PM Modi holds impressive roadshow, says DMK losing 'for sure'

PM Modi exuded confidence of the NDA emerging victorious in the April 23 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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