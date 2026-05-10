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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay signs first order; offers 200 units free power, women’s safety force

He asserted that a new era committed to 'real secularism and social justice' began now.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVK

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