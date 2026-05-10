Tamil Nadu CM Vijay signs first order; offers 200 units free power, women’s safety force

<p>Immediately after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, TVK founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> signed documents allowing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, for setting up a special force for women's safety and also for anti-drug trafficking units across the state.</p><p>He asserted that a new era committed to "real secularism and social justice" began now. </p><p>Addressing the crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, he stated there will not be any power centres other than him, and that he will be the only centre of power. </p>.From Thalapathy to Muthalamaichar: Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: Key highlights from event.<p>He extended his gratitude to the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties for their support to his party to form the government.</p><p>He thanked the children and said it was because of them that the TVK won as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.</p><p>His cabinet was a mix of young and experienced members, with the 51 year-old actor-turned-politician's core team finding place in his maiden ministry.</p>