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Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | TMC-M announces candidates, to fight polls on BJP's lotus symbol

Vasan further said that J Nivin Simon is the party candidate from Killiyoor constituency.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduNDATamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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