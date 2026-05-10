Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu gets its new leading man as TVK chief Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister amid loud cheers

Along with Vijay, senior leaders K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, K G Arunraj, C T R Nirmal Kumar , A Rajmohan, P Venkataraman, T K Prabhu, and S Keerthana were sworn in as ministers.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 05:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsVijaychief ministerTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us