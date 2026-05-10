<p>Chennai: Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay was on Sunday sworn-in as the first non-DMK, AIADMK Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> in six decades, heralding a new era in the state’s glorious political history. </p><p>51-year-old Vijay, clad in a black overcoat and dark trouser, was administered the oath of office and secrecy at 10 am by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. </p>.'Rookie' Vijay set to take the throne; Can he slay the challenges as Chief Minister?.<p>Along with Vijay, senior leaders K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, K G Arunraj, C T R Nirmal Kumar , A Rajmohan, P Venkataraman, T K Prabhu, and S Keerthana were sworn in as ministers. </p><p>Congress is likely to join the Cabinet when Vijay expands his Council of Ministers after proving his strength in the floor of the House. </p><p>Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi"> Rahul Gandhi</a> attended the swearing-in along with party MPs and MLAs. </p>