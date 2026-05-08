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Tamil Nadu govt formation impasse | Karnataka to Maharashtra and Manipur: Past cases where Governors' decision came under scrutiny

Governors decisions when elections have resulted in a fractured mandate have frequently sparked off debates over whether they should prioritise the single-largest party or a post-poll coalition.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:30 IST
Tamil NaduIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsGovernorVijayTVK

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